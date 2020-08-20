20th+amendment+under+discussion+at+cabinet+meeting+

The first cabinet meeting of the new government is presently under way at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.



It began at 10.00, chaired by president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.



A senior minister said the cabinet was discussing the 20th amendment to the constitution.



Cabinet approval is to be given to several other papers as well.



Meanwhile, senior journalist Rohan Weliwita has been appointed media secretary to prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.