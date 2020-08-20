Daytime power-cuts if necessary, says CEB (video)





The CEB says power-cuts will be in force during daytime if required, in addition to the present power-cuts during the evenings due to an inability to meet the demand.



One-hour daily power-cuts are in force from 6.00 pm to 10.00 pm.



The CEB says that 35.44 gigawatt hours of electricity are generated per day, while the peak consumption is 2,203.44 megawatts.



With the breakdown at the Kerawalapitiay grid sub-station, 300 megawatts were lost to the national grid two days ago.



The Norochcholai power plant is also not functional, losing another 900 megawatts.



CEB chairman Vijitha Herath says it will take a further two days for the resumption of electricity generation at Norochcholai.



Solar power is being used to meet the daytime consumption,



He says the plan is to have one hour and 45 minutes of power cuts during daytime.



Meanwhile, the National Water Board says the power-cuts could disrupt water supply.



It has asked the CEB to provide an uninterrupted power supply to the Biyagama, Ambatale and Kethhena purification plants, as they do not have generators.