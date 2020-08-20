Patali given bail; Shani appears before PCoI

Colombo high court judge Gihan Kulatunga today (19) ordered MP-elect Patali Champika Ranawaka to appear before the court on 28

August in connection with causing a serious road accident by careless driving at Rajagriya in February 2016.



The court previously issued summons for Ranawaka and two others to be present in the court tomorrow.



Moving a motion through his lawyers, Ranawaka sought another date as he has to attend the parliamentary sittings tomorrow.



Accepting it, the judge ordered him released on bail.



Meanwhile, remanded former CID director Shani Abeysekara this morning appeared before the presidential commission on political victimizations.