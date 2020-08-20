සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Patali given bail; Shani appears before PCoI

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 - 14:44

Patali+given+bail%3B+Shani+appears+before+PCoI
Colombo high court judge Gihan Kulatunga today (19) ordered MP-elect Patali Champika Ranawaka to appear before the court on 28
August in connection with causing a serious road accident by careless driving at Rajagriya in February 2016.

The court previously issued summons for Ranawaka and two others to be present in the court tomorrow.

Moving a motion through his lawyers, Ranawaka sought another date as he has to attend the parliamentary sittings tomorrow.

Accepting it, the judge ordered him released on bail.

Meanwhile, remanded former CID director Shani Abeysekara this morning appeared before the presidential commission on political victimizations.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.