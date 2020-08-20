සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Opposition to ask for COPE, COPA chairs (video)

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 - 13:53

Opposition+to+ask+for+COPE%2C+COPA+chairs+%28video%29


The Samagi Jana Balawegaya is planning to ask that the opposition be given the chairmanships of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).

After making the decision yesterday (18), the SJB has exchanged views in that regard with the Jathika Jana Balawegaya and the TNA.

Meanwhile, leading parties are meeting today to discuss the inaugural session of the 9th parliament tomorrow.

A meeting of the SLPP parliamentary group tonight will be chaired by the president and the prime minister.

The SJB parliamentary group that met yesterday with its leader Sajith Premadasa at the chair discussed the position of the chief opposition whip and other matters.

SJB seniors will meet later today to finalise a name for the position.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.