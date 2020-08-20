Opposition to ask for COPE, COPA chairs (video)





The Samagi Jana Balawegaya is planning to ask that the opposition be given the chairmanships of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).



After making the decision yesterday (18), the SJB has exchanged views in that regard with the Jathika Jana Balawegaya and the TNA.



Meanwhile, leading parties are meeting today to discuss the inaugural session of the 9th parliament tomorrow.



A meeting of the SLPP parliamentary group tonight will be chaired by the president and the prime minister.



The SJB parliamentary group that met yesterday with its leader Sajith Premadasa at the chair discussed the position of the chief opposition whip and other matters.



SJB seniors will meet later today to finalise a name for the position.