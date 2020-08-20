President gives instructions to uplift local industries (video)





President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed officials to be creative and make post-reviews if decisions to uplift local industries are implemented properly at the grassroots level.



He chaired a meeting at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (18) to discuss plans for the state ministry of rattan, brass, pottery, furniture and rural industrial promotion.



The president stressed that traditional industries should not be allowed to collapse by confining to rules.



He instructed officials to look into the availability and transportation of clay and to reopen closed factories.



The president also pointed out that the bamboo cores used in the joss-stick production could be produced locally to save the money being spent on their importation.