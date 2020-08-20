Scant attention paid to foreign intelligence reports (video)





Authorities paid scant attention to the foreign intelligence reports warning of possible suicide attacks when they met for an intelligence review days prior to the Easter Sunday attacks, it has come to light.



Former director of State Intelligence Nilantha Jayawardena testified for the 13th day yesterday (18) before the presidential commission that inquires into the attacks.



Answering a question, he said he attended the intelligence review meeting on 09 April last year.



Also present were the then defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando, head of National Intelligence Sisira Mendis, the IGP and the commanders of the three armed forces, he said.