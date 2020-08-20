Committee+to+probe+state+banks+in+past+five+years

A four-member committee has been appointed to inquire into irregularities that were committed and unproductive measures taken by the four state banks in the past five years.
The cabinet has given its approval for the committee on a proposal by premier Mahinda Rajapaksa as the finance minister.
Its chairman is former high court judge Sisira Ratnayake.
A report of recommendations from the committee will be submitted to the cabinet within three months.
The cabinet has given its approval for the committee on a proposal by premier Mahinda Rajapaksa as the finance minister.
Its chairman is former high court judge Sisira Ratnayake.
A report of recommendations from the committee will be submitted to the cabinet within three months.