﻿81 first-time MPs sit in parliament tomorrow

With the inaugural session of the ninth parliament due to take place tomorrow (20), the focus is on 81 first-time MPs.
Sixty five of them got elected at the 2020 general election, while 16 come from the national list as named by their parties so far.
The SLPP has 12 and the SJB, ITAK, AITC and the JJB has one appointed MP each.
The UNP and the Apey Janabala Party are yet to name their national list MPs.
The first-time MPs – elected
Colombo district – SLPP
Pradeep Undugoda (91,958)
Madhura Vithanage (70,205)
Premanath C. Dolawatte (69,055)
Jagath Kumara (47,693)
Kalutara district – SLPP
Sanjeewa Edirimanne (105,973)
Anupa Pasquel (97,777)
Lalith Ellawala (76,605)
Gampaha district – SLPP
Nalaka Godahewa (325,479)
Sahan Pradeep Vithana (97,494)
Kokila Harshani Gunawardena (77,922)
Nalin Ruwanjeewa Fernando (69,800)
Milan Sanjeewa Jayatilake (68,449)
Upul Mahendra Rajapakse (67,756)
Kandy district – SLPP
Wasantha Yapa Bandara (108,940)
Gunatilake Rajapakse (49,317)
Udaya Chaminda Kirindigoda (39,904)
Nuwara Eliya district – SLPP
Jeevan Thondaman (109,155)
Marudapandi Rameswaran (57,167)
Nimal Piyatissa (51,225)
SJB
Myalvaganam Udayakumar (68,119)
Matale district – SLPP
Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda (71,404)
Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon (67,776)
Galle district – SLPP
Sampath Athukorale (128,331)
Isuru Dodangoda (71,266)
Shan Vijayalal de Silva (67,793)
Matara district – SLPP
Nipuna R. Ranawaka (131,010)
Karunadasa Kodituwakku (114,319)
Weerasumana Weerasinghe (77,968)
Hambantota district – SLPP
Dr. Upul Galappatti (63,369)
Ajith Rajapakse (47,375)
Anuradhapura district – SLPP
Prof. Channa Jayasumana (133,980)
Uddika Premaratne (133,550)
H. Nandasena (53,618)
K.P.S. Kumarasiri (49,030)
SJB
Rohana Bandara Wijesundara (39,520)
Polonnaruwa district – SLPP
Amarakirthi Atukorale (45,939)
SJB
Kins Nelson (22,393)
Trincomalee district – SLPP
Kapila Atukorale (30,056)
Batticaloa district – SLPP
Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan (54,198)
ITAK
Sanakya Rahul (33,332)
SLMC
Ahmed Nasir (17,599)
Digamadulla district – SLPP
D.C. Weerasinghe (56,006)
Thilak Rajapakse (54,203)
ACTC
Mohamed Musharaf (18,389)
Badulla district – SLPP
Maj. Sudarshan Denipitiya (71,768)
Chamara Sampath Dassanayake (66,393)
Janaka Tissakuttiarachchi (50,151)
Moneragala district – SLPP
Shasheendra Rajapaksa (104,729)
Kumarasiri Ratnayake (91,530)
Dr. Gayashan Nawananda (45,384)
SJB
Dharmasena Wijesinghe (20,662)
Ratnapura district – SLPP
Gamini Waleboda (85,804)
Akila Ellawala (71,179)
Muditha Prashanthi de Soysa (65,923)
Kegalle district – SLPP
Rajika Wickremasinghe (68,802)
L.M. Sudath Manjula (45,970)
Udayakantha Gunatilake (46,628)
Wanni district – EPDP
Kulasingham Dilipan (3,203)
Jaffna district – TNA
C.V. Vigneswaran (21,554)
Puttalam district – SLPP
Chinthaka Amal Mayadunne (46,058)
MNA
Abdul Ali Sabri Mohamed (33,509)
Kurunegala district – SLPP
Dr. Gunapala Ratnasekara (141,991)
Asanka Nawaratne (82,779)
Samanpriya Herath (66,814)
U.K. Sumith Udukumbura (51,134)
National list MPs
SLPP
Sagara Kariyawasam (lawyer)
Ajith Nivard Cabraal (former Central Bank governor)
Mohamed Ali Sabri (president’s counsel)
Jayantha Weerasinghe (president’s counsel)
Manjula Dissanayake (widow of the late minister Salinda Dissanayake)
Senior Prof. Ranjith Bandara
Prof. Charitha Herath
Gevindu Kumaratunga (Yuthukama)
Yadamini Gunawardena (engineer)
Dr. Surendra Raghavan (former northern province governor)
Dr. Seetha Arambepola (former wesern province governor)
Mohamed Falil Marjan (entrepreneur)
SJB
Diana Gamage (lawyer)
ITAK
Thavaraja Kalai Arasan
AITC
Selvarasa Gajendiran
JJB
Dr. Harini Amarasuriya
