﻿81 first-time MPs sit in parliament tomorrow

With the inaugural session of the ninth parliament due to take place tomorrow (20), the focus is on 81 first-time MPs.



Sixty five of them got elected at the 2020 general election, while 16 come from the national list as named by their parties so far.



The SLPP has 12 and the SJB, ITAK, AITC and the JJB has one appointed MP each.



The UNP and the Apey Janabala Party are yet to name their national list MPs.



The first-time MPs – elected



Colombo district – SLPP



Pradeep Undugoda (91,958)

Madhura Vithanage (70,205)

Premanath C. Dolawatte (69,055)

Jagath Kumara (47,693)



Kalutara district – SLPP



Sanjeewa Edirimanne (105,973)

Anupa Pasquel (97,777)

Lalith Ellawala (76,605)



Gampaha district – SLPP



Nalaka Godahewa (325,479)

Sahan Pradeep Vithana (97,494)

Kokila Harshani Gunawardena (77,922)

Nalin Ruwanjeewa Fernando (69,800)

Milan Sanjeewa Jayatilake (68,449)

Upul Mahendra Rajapakse (67,756)



Kandy district – SLPP



Wasantha Yapa Bandara (108,940)

Gunatilake Rajapakse (49,317)

Udaya Chaminda Kirindigoda (39,904)



Nuwara Eliya district – SLPP



Jeevan Thondaman (109,155)

Marudapandi Rameswaran (57,167)

Nimal Piyatissa (51,225)



SJB



Myalvaganam Udayakumar (68,119)



Matale district – SLPP



Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda (71,404)

Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon (67,776)



Galle district – SLPP



Sampath Athukorale (128,331)

Isuru Dodangoda (71,266)

Shan Vijayalal de Silva (67,793)



Matara district – SLPP



Nipuna R. Ranawaka (131,010)

Karunadasa Kodituwakku (114,319)

Weerasumana Weerasinghe (77,968)



Hambantota district – SLPP



Dr. Upul Galappatti (63,369)

Ajith Rajapakse (47,375)



Anuradhapura district – SLPP



Prof. Channa Jayasumana (133,980)

Uddika Premaratne (133,550)

H. Nandasena (53,618)

K.P.S. Kumarasiri (49,030)



SJB



Rohana Bandara Wijesundara (39,520)



Polonnaruwa district – SLPP



Amarakirthi Atukorale (45,939)



SJB



Kins Nelson (22,393)



Trincomalee district – SLPP



Kapila Atukorale (30,056)



Batticaloa district – SLPP



Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan (54,198)



ITAK



Sanakya Rahul (33,332)



SLMC



Ahmed Nasir (17,599)



Digamadulla district – SLPP



D.C. Weerasinghe (56,006)

Thilak Rajapakse (54,203)



ACTC



Mohamed Musharaf (18,389)



Badulla district – SLPP



Maj. Sudarshan Denipitiya (71,768)

Chamara Sampath Dassanayake (66,393)

Janaka Tissakuttiarachchi (50,151)



Moneragala district – SLPP



Shasheendra Rajapaksa (104,729)

Kumarasiri Ratnayake (91,530)

Dr. Gayashan Nawananda (45,384)



SJB



Dharmasena Wijesinghe (20,662)



Ratnapura district – SLPP



Gamini Waleboda (85,804)

Akila Ellawala (71,179)

Muditha Prashanthi de Soysa (65,923)



Kegalle district – SLPP



Rajika Wickremasinghe (68,802)

L.M. Sudath Manjula (45,970)

Udayakantha Gunatilake (46,628)



Wanni district – EPDP



Kulasingham Dilipan (3,203)



Jaffna district – TNA



C.V. Vigneswaran (21,554)



Puttalam district – SLPP



Chinthaka Amal Mayadunne (46,058)



MNA



Abdul Ali Sabri Mohamed (33,509)



Kurunegala district – SLPP



Dr. Gunapala Ratnasekara (141,991)

Asanka Nawaratne (82,779)

Samanpriya Herath (66,814)

U.K. Sumith Udukumbura (51,134)



National list MPs



SLPP



Sagara Kariyawasam (lawyer)

Ajith Nivard Cabraal (former Central Bank governor)

Mohamed Ali Sabri (president’s counsel)

Jayantha Weerasinghe (president’s counsel)

Manjula Dissanayake (widow of the late minister Salinda Dissanayake)

Senior Prof. Ranjith Bandara

Prof. Charitha Herath

Gevindu Kumaratunga (Yuthukama)

Yadamini Gunawardena (engineer)

Dr. Surendra Raghavan (former northern province governor)

Dr. Seetha Arambepola (former wesern province governor)

Mohamed Falil Marjan (entrepreneur)



SJB



Diana Gamage (lawyer)



ITAK



Thavaraja Kalai Arasan



AITC



Selvarasa Gajendiran



JJB



Dr. Harini Amarasuriya