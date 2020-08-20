සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

﻿81 first-time MPs sit in parliament tomorrow

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 - 17:03

With the inaugural session of the ninth parliament due to take place tomorrow (20), the focus is on 81 first-time MPs.

Sixty five of them got elected at the 2020 general election, while 16 come from the national list as named by their parties so far.

The SLPP has 12 and the SJB, ITAK, AITC and the JJB has one appointed MP each.

The UNP and the Apey Janabala Party are yet to name their national list MPs.

The first-time MPs – elected

Colombo district – SLPP

Pradeep Undugoda (91,958)
Madhura Vithanage (70,205)
Premanath C. Dolawatte (69,055)
Jagath Kumara (47,693)

Kalutara district – SLPP

Sanjeewa Edirimanne (105,973)
Anupa Pasquel (97,777)
Lalith Ellawala (76,605)

Gampaha district – SLPP

Nalaka Godahewa (325,479)
Sahan Pradeep Vithana (97,494)
Kokila Harshani Gunawardena (77,922)
Nalin Ruwanjeewa Fernando (69,800)
Milan Sanjeewa Jayatilake (68,449)
Upul Mahendra Rajapakse (67,756)

Kandy district – SLPP

Wasantha Yapa Bandara (108,940)
Gunatilake Rajapakse (49,317)
Udaya Chaminda Kirindigoda (39,904)

Nuwara Eliya district – SLPP

Jeevan Thondaman (109,155)
Marudapandi Rameswaran (57,167)
Nimal Piyatissa (51,225)

SJB

Myalvaganam Udayakumar (68,119)

Matale district – SLPP

Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda (71,404)
Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon (67,776)

Galle district – SLPP

Sampath Athukorale (128,331)
Isuru Dodangoda (71,266)
Shan Vijayalal de Silva (67,793)

Matara district – SLPP

Nipuna R. Ranawaka (131,010)
Karunadasa Kodituwakku (114,319)
Weerasumana Weerasinghe (77,968)

Hambantota district – SLPP

Dr. Upul Galappatti (63,369)
Ajith Rajapakse (47,375)

Anuradhapura district – SLPP

Prof. Channa Jayasumana (133,980)
Uddika Premaratne (133,550)
H. Nandasena (53,618)
K.P.S. Kumarasiri (49,030)

SJB

Rohana Bandara Wijesundara (39,520)

Polonnaruwa district – SLPP

Amarakirthi Atukorale (45,939)

SJB

Kins Nelson (22,393)

Trincomalee district – SLPP

Kapila Atukorale (30,056)

Batticaloa district – SLPP

Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan (54,198)

ITAK

Sanakya Rahul (33,332)

SLMC

Ahmed Nasir (17,599)

Digamadulla district – SLPP

D.C. Weerasinghe (56,006)
Thilak Rajapakse (54,203)

ACTC

Mohamed Musharaf (18,389)

Badulla district – SLPP

Maj. Sudarshan Denipitiya (71,768)
Chamara Sampath Dassanayake (66,393)
Janaka Tissakuttiarachchi (50,151)

Moneragala district – SLPP

Shasheendra Rajapaksa (104,729)
Kumarasiri Ratnayake (91,530)
Dr. Gayashan Nawananda (45,384)

SJB

Dharmasena Wijesinghe (20,662)

Ratnapura district – SLPP

Gamini Waleboda (85,804)
Akila Ellawala (71,179)
Muditha Prashanthi de Soysa (65,923)

Kegalle district – SLPP

Rajika Wickremasinghe (68,802)
L.M. Sudath Manjula (45,970)
Udayakantha Gunatilake (46,628)

Wanni district – EPDP

Kulasingham Dilipan (3,203)

Jaffna district – TNA

C.V. Vigneswaran (21,554)

Puttalam district – SLPP

Chinthaka Amal Mayadunne (46,058)

MNA

Abdul Ali Sabri Mohamed (33,509)

Kurunegala district – SLPP

Dr. Gunapala Ratnasekara (141,991)
Asanka Nawaratne (82,779)
Samanpriya Herath (66,814)
U.K. Sumith Udukumbura (51,134)

National list MPs

SLPP

Sagara Kariyawasam (lawyer)
Ajith Nivard Cabraal (former Central Bank governor)
Mohamed Ali Sabri (president’s counsel)
Jayantha Weerasinghe (president’s counsel)
Manjula Dissanayake (widow of the late minister Salinda Dissanayake)
Senior Prof. Ranjith Bandara
Prof. Charitha Herath
Gevindu Kumaratunga (Yuthukama)
Yadamini Gunawardena (engineer)
Dr. Surendra Raghavan (former northern province governor)
Dr. Seetha Arambepola (former wesern province governor)
Mohamed Falil Marjan (entrepreneur)

SJB

Diana Gamage (lawyer)

ITAK

Thavaraja Kalai Arasan

AITC

Selvarasa Gajendiran

JJB

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

