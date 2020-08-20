Tuition+teacher+arrested+for+sexually-abusing+boy+aged+12+years

The National Child Protection Authority has arrested a private tuition teacher who has allegedly sexually-abused a boy aged 12 years.



The boy has first told a friend and then his parents about the incident in 2018.



His father is a university lecturer, and the accused, a 29-year-old, had been introduced through a friend of his.



The boy had been given tuition in his own room, where he had been abused against his will, and shown pornographic videos.



That had taken place with the boy’s mother and grandmother present in the house.



The police unit of the NCPA is investigating.



In a statement, the NCPA blames parents’ negligence and urges all parents to be vigilant about the protection of their children.