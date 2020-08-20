සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President to present policy statement at 3.00 pm tomorrow

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 - 17:49

The government’s policy statement as provided by Article 33(2) of the Constitution will be presented by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at 3.00 pm tomorrow (20), says the Communications Department of the Parliament in a statement.

It says the president will also ceremonially declare open the first session of the ninth Parliament.

Arrangements have been made under the instructions of the President to hold his arrival to the Parliament premises in a very simple and charm manner.

Accordingly, there will be no gun salutes or vehicle parades.

A cultural pageant will take place to greet the President.

The invited dignitaries are scheduled to arrive at 2.15 pm and the Members of Parliament will be the first to arrive at the premises.

Following the arrival of the new Speaker of Parliament, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will grace the event, followed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The new Speaker of Parliament and the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake will receive President Rajapaksa at the main steps of the Parliament Building.

The President will be accompanied to the House of Parliament by the Sergeant-at-Arms, Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms, Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms followed by the Speaker of Parliament and the Secretary General of Parliament.

The students of Devi Balika Vidyalaya Colombo will line up for the recital of Jayamangala Gatha at the main entrance of the Parliament Building in welcoming the President.

In the meantime, prior to the ceremonial opening of the first session of the 9th Parliament, the first sitting of the 9th Parliament will commence tomorrow at 9.30 am to elect the Speaker in accordance with Standing Order No. 1 of Parliament.

All the new Members of Parliament will then take their official oaths or affirmation before the new Speaker.

This is followed by the appointment of a Deputy Speaker and a Deputy Chairperson of Committees.

The official oath or affirmation is allowed to be administered in any of the three languages Sinhala, Tamil, or English as per the Standing Orders of Parliament and the relevant documents prepared for the purpose will be placed on the table, the statement adds.

