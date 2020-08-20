No+decision+has+been+taken+yet+on+the+two+National+List+seats

The new parliamentary session is scheduled to begin tomorrow, but two political parties the United National Party and Apey Jana Bala Party, have yet to nominate their national list seats.



Today's discussion with the officials of the Election Commission regarding the National List seat of Apey Jana Bala Party ended without a solution.



Its representatives told the media after the discussion that the Election Commission would give a decision on the issue tomorrow.



In the last few days, they have met with Election Commission officials on several occasions to discuss the issue, but has failed to arrive at a solution.



Meanwhile, the police have commenced an investigation into an incident where Ven. Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thero, a former secretary of Apey Jana Bala Party, has been accused of damaging antiques.



This is according to a complaint made by the Department of Archeology.



It is said that the relevant articles have been damaged during a development work of a temple where Ven. Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thero resided in Kandy.



Meanwhile, a senior UNP spokesman said that although the name of former Minister John Amaratunga was the first mentioned name in the nominations for the National List, a decision has been taken by the party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe to further delay the nomination of the National List.



The spokesman further told the Hiru news team that the party leadership has decided not to nominate the National List Member for Parliament until the new leadership and the existing issues are resolved.



Meanwhile, a group of senior parliamentarians representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya are scheduled to meet this afternoon to decide on the post of the Chief Opposition Whip in the new parliament.