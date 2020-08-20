I was wrongfully implicated - Neomal Rangajeeva

Neomal Rangajeewa stated that on April 6, 2015, Senior DIG Pujith Jayasundara, who was in charge of the then Police Narcotics Bureau, called him and asked him to state that he had gone to the scene of the Welikada clash at the request of former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.



He was making a statement before the Colombo High Court today.



He is the main accused in the 2012 murder case of eight prisoners in Welikada Prison. The case is being heard today before a three-judge bench comprising of Gihan Kulatunga, Pradeep Hettiarachchi and Manjula Tilakaratne.



Former Inspector of the Police Narcotics Bureau Neomal Rangajiwa, said that he had participated in more than a thousand drug raids after joining the Police Narcotics Bureau.



He was arrested by the CID after the incident and wrongfully implicated in this case.



He also strongly denied the allegations that he was present at the Welikada Prison at the time of the incident.



Defendant Neomal Rangajeewa further stated in court that he had been unjustly implicated in the case.