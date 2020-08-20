සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

I was wrongfully implicated - Neomal Rangajeeva

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 - 20:08

I+was+wrongfully+implicated+-+Neomal+Rangajeeva+
Neomal Rangajeewa stated that on April 6, 2015, Senior DIG Pujith Jayasundara, who was in charge of the then Police Narcotics Bureau, called him and asked him to state that he had gone to the scene of the Welikada clash at the request of former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa. 

He was making a statement before the Colombo High Court today.

He is the main accused in the 2012 murder case of eight prisoners in Welikada Prison. The case is being heard today before a three-judge bench comprising of Gihan Kulatunga, Pradeep Hettiarachchi and Manjula Tilakaratne.

Former Inspector of the Police Narcotics Bureau Neomal Rangajiwa, said that he had participated in more than a thousand drug raids after joining the Police Narcotics Bureau.

He was arrested by the CID after the incident and wrongfully implicated in this case.

He also strongly denied the allegations that he was present at the Welikada Prison at the time of the incident.

Defendant Neomal Rangajeewa further stated in court that he had been unjustly implicated in the case.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.