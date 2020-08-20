Couple+remanded+for+stealing+a+mobile+phone

A couple who stole a mobile phone near a sports ground has been remanded till the 26th of this month.



The suspects were produced before Minuwangoda Acting Magistrate Athula Gunasekera.



It is reported that the suspect are residents of Horampella, Minuwangoda.



A man who came to exercise has left his cell phone on a nearby bench.



The Minuwangoda Police was informed when he realised that the phone was missing. During a search conducted the mobile phone was found in the suspect's bag.



The suspect's girlfriend had stated that her boyfriend had stolen it and put it in her bag.