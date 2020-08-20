Two killed in motorcycle accident in Kilinochchi (Photos)

Two youths were killed in a motorcycle accident in the Kanakapuram area in Kilinochchi.It is reported that another youth has been admitted to the Kilinochchi Hospital with serious injuries and has been admitted to the Jaffna Hospital later for further treatment.It is reported that the victims and the injured youth are between 18 and 20 years of age.Investigations have revealed that the three youths had arrived on one motorcycle.The motorcycle veered off the road due to high speed and collided with a nearby concrete pillar near an old LTTE cemetery in the Kanakapuram area in Kilinochchi.The Kilinochchi Police are conducting further investigations.