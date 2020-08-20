The inaugural session of the 9th Parliament today - President's policy statement this afternoon

The inaugural session of the 9th Parliament of Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin at 09.30 am today.



According to the Standing Orders after the convening of Parliament, its first function is to appoint a new Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Deputy Chairman of Committees.



After the appointment of the new Speaker, he will be brought to the Speaker's seat and the Members of the 9th Parliament will then be sworn in before the Speaker.



Following the swearing in ceremony, the Speaker will adjourn Parliament until .00 pm on the same day.



Following the reconvening of Parliament at 3.00 pm, at the invitation of the Speaker, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa will return to the Speaker's seat to present the Government Policy Statement, at which time the 9th Parliament will officially open.



The government has decided to hold the opening ceremony of Parliament by the President in a simple manner, giving priority to tradition.



Parliamentary officials stated that parades will not be included in the event this time.



Only a cultural event with the contribution of the three Armed Forces will be held today.



All parliamentary sessions will be held from today subject to coronavirus control health measures.



Seats will not be reserved for Members of Parliament on the first day of sitting and all Members of Parliament will be able to take their seats according to their preference.



However, the seats of the President and the Prime Minister will be reserved.



Due to the Coronavirus epidemic, the Parliamentary Public Gallery will be closed to the public and only the closest relatives of each Member of Parliament will be able to witness the swearing in ceremony.



A special security arrangement is in place in and around the Parliament premises for the opening ceremony of the Parliament today.



This time 81 new members have been elected to Parliament while 12 women are also represented in Parliament