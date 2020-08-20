සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Focus on resuming musical shows and concerts

Thursday, 20 August 2020 - 8:15

State Minister of National Heritage, Performing Arts and Rural Arts Promotion State Minister, Vidura Wickremenayake said that attention had been drawn to resuming musical shows again.


Musical shows had been temporarily banned under the Government’s corona virus control programme.


Accordingly, responding to a query by our news team, the State Minister said that a proposal pertaining to resuming of musical shows  with health recommendations would be  submitted to the Health Ministry in the future.


The Minister also said that if the relevant approval was granted musical shows could be held in the future.


