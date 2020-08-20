සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

745 Sri Lankans return to the island from 4 countries

Thursday, 20 August 2020 - 8:06

745 Sri Lankans stranded in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar and India arrived this morning at the Katunayake and Mattala airports.


While 20 Sri Lankans stranded in Qatar arrived at the Katunayake airport from Doha, 290 Sri Lankans returned to the country from Chennai in India.


266 Sri Lankans arrived at the Mattala airport from Kuwait in a special flight belonging to the SriLankan Airlines.


169 persons stranded in the UAE arrived at the Mattala airport from Dubai.


All of them were subjected to the P.C.R. test at the airport.


No Coronavirus  infected persons was reported  in the country yesterday, accordingly the total number of corona infected persons in the country stands at 2902.


 


 


 


