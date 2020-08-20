Standing Deposit Facility Rate & Standing Lending Facility rate to be maintained at current levels

The Monetary Board of the CBSL decides to maintain Standing Deposit Facility Rate & Standing Lending Facility Rate at the current levels of 4.5% and 5.5% respectively.



The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, at its meeting held on 19 August 2020, decided to maintain the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank at their current levels of 4.50 per cent and 5.50 per cent, respectively.



The Board recognised the necessity to continue the accommodative monetary policy stance, particularly as market lending rates are yet to reflect the full passthrough of policy easing measures implemented thus far.



The Board decided to adopt targeted measures to reduce specific interest rates that it considered to be excessive, which would help marginal borrowers.



The Board anticipates a further reduction in overall market lending rates, thereby encouraging borrowing for productive economic activity and reinforcing support for COVID-19 hit businesses as well as the broader economy, given the conditions of subdued inflation.



Considering bank lending rates of certain financial products which continue to remain high, the Board decided to revise downward the caps on interest rates on credit cards to 18 per cent per annum, on pre-arranged temporary overdrafts to 16 per cent per annum and on pawning facilities to 10 per cent per annum.



Moreover, the Board was of the view that penal interest rates need to be capped at 2 percentage points over the regular interest rates charged on the relevant credit facility.



Directions to effect these regulated interest rates will be issued shortly.



The Central Bank will continue to monitor domestic and global macroeconomic and financial market developments and take further measures to support the economy to return to a higher growth path without delay, given subdued levels of inflation.



Policy rates and SRR unchanged.



Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) 4.50%

Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) 5.50%

Bank Rate 8.50% Statutory

Reserve Ratio (SRR) 2.00%



Regulated interest rates revised downwards.



Maximum interest rate on Credit Cards 18.00%

Maximum interest rate on Pre-arranged Temporary Overdrafts 16.00%

Maximum interest rate on Pawning Facilities 10.00%

Penal interest rate over the regular interest rate 2.00 percentage points