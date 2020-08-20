The+second+Police+officer+injured+in+Hakmana+tipper+accident+also+dies+after+one+month+in+hospital+

The other police officer who was receiving treatment after being seriously injured by a tipper truck at the Hakmana - Kongala - 13th mile post roadblock also died this morning.



A senior Hakmana police officer stated that the police officer had been receiving treatment at the Matara General Hospital for more than a month.



The deceased has been identified as a 47 year old resident of Kirinda, Matara.



On the night of July 13, the police officers who were on duty to inspect vehicles in Kirinda town had instructed to stop this tipper truck which was transporting sand from Matara to Hakmana.



The driver of the tipper had been fined for violating traffic rules.



However, the driver of the truck had returned to the police post and run over them, killing one officer at the scene.



Two others were injured in the incident and one of them had already recovered and was discharged from the hospital, police said.