සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The second Police officer injured in Hakmana tipper accident also dies after one month in hospital

Thursday, 20 August 2020 - 9:10

The+second+Police+officer+injured+in+Hakmana+tipper+accident+also+dies+after+one+month+in+hospital+
The other police officer who was receiving treatment after being seriously injured by a tipper truck at the Hakmana - Kongala - 13th mile post roadblock also died this morning.

A senior Hakmana police officer stated that the police officer had been receiving treatment at the Matara General Hospital for more than a month.

The deceased has been identified as a 47 year old resident of Kirinda, Matara.

On the night of July 13, the police officers who were on duty to inspect vehicles in Kirinda town had instructed to stop this tipper truck which was transporting sand from Matara to Hakmana.

The driver of the tipper had been fined for violating traffic rules.

However, the driver of the truck had returned to the police post and run over them, killing one officer at the scene.

Two others were injured in the incident and one of them had already recovered and was discharged from the hospital, police said.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.