Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank

In consideration of the current and expected macroeconomic developments, the Monetary Board, considering bank lending rates of certain financial products which continue to remain high, the Board decided to revise downward the caps on interest rates on credit cards to 18 per cent per annum, on pre-arranged temporary overdrafts to 16 per cent per annum and on pawning facilities to 10 per cent per annum.



Moreover, the Board was of the view that penal interest rates need to be capped at 2 percentage points over the regular interest rates charged on the relevant credit facility. Directions to effect these regulated interest rates will be issued shortly.



The Central Bank will continue to monitor domestic and global macroeconomic and financial market developments and take further measures to support the economy to return to a higher growth path without delay, given subdued levels of inflation.



Maximum interest rate on Credit Cards 18.00%



Maximum interest rate on Pre-arranged Temporary Overdrafts 16.00%



Maximum interest rate on Pawning Facilities 10.00%



Penal interest rate over the regular interest rate 2.00 percentage points





