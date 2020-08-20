සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena elected as the new Speaker of the 9th Parliament

Thursday, 20 August 2020 - 9:43

MP Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene unanimously elected as the new Speaker of the 9th Parliament. 

Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena proposed MP Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena as the new Speaker of Parliament.

The proposal was seconded by Ranjith Maddumabandara, a Member of Parliament who was elected to Parliament by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse congratulated the new speaker who was unanimously appointed stating that he has a great sense of joy since he is also from down south. 

The leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadsa extending his wishes to the speaker stated that he has reached the zenith of his political career. 



Leader of TNA R Sampanthan wished the speaker. 

Minister Rauf Hakeem, extending his wishes assured the speaker of cooperation to ensure the work is carried out in a fair manner.   

MP C V Wigneshwaran extending his wishes stated that there is a powerful government and learning from our mistakes in the past we should create a prosperous nation ensuring that there is equality for all communities.   



Former President Maithripala Siriseana stated that the parliament is a university for the new parliamentarians and wished the speaker strength and wisdom to discharge his responsibilities. 








