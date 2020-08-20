Beruwala+PS+member+remanded+for+obstructing+police+duties+remanded

The All Ceylon People's Congress member of the Beruwala Pradeshiya Sabha who was arrested on charges of obstructing police duties and illegal assembly has been remanded till the 26th.
The suspect was recently arrested for allegedly obstructing police duties in connection with an unauthorized construction incident in the Aluthgama Dharga Town - Adhikarigoda area in the Beruwala Pradeshiya Sabha area.
