Ranjith Siyambalapitiya appointed as the Deputy Speaker

Thursday, 20 August 2020 - 10:43

MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya appointed as the New Deputy Speaker of the 9th Parliament. 

His name was proposed by Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

Nimal Siripala Silva proposed thename of Angajan Ramanathan as the Deputy Chairman of the Committee and it was confirmed by the House.

Thereafter Parliament was adjourned until 3.00 pm today.

