Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)

Many people are now paying attention to a special event that took place today in the 9th Parliament.
For the first time in its history, a Member of Parliament elected to Parliament arrived from by boat.
Madura Vithanage, the Mayor of Kotte who was elected as a Member of Parliament came to Parliament by boat.
Below are the scenes from that moment.
