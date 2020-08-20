Pujith+Jayasundara+arrives+at+the+Presidential+Commission+

IGP Pujith Jayasundara who has been sent on compulsory leave and former Minister D M Swaminathan appeared before the Presidential Commission inquiring into Political Revenge today.
They arrived at the commission at around 10.00 am following a summons issued following a complaint lodged by former Inspector Neomal Rangajeewa of the Police Narcotics Bureau.
