Who will be the Chief opposition whip - Gayantha or Harsha?

A meeting of the Parliamentary Group of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya will be held today at 2 pm to decide on the Chief Opposition Whip.



The meeting will be at the office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament complex.



A Member of Parliament stated that the names of MPs Gayantha Karunatilake and Dr. Harsha de Silva have been proposed for the post.



Gayantha Karunatilake was the Chief Organizer during the last UNP government.