Two+police+officers+hospitalized+after+a+tipper+truck+accident+at+the+Habarana+police+roadblock

Two police officers were injured when a tipper truck collided head on with an iron pipe at the Polonnaruwa - Habarana - Hatamuna police roadblock yesterday.



Police said the iron pipe had got dsilodged due to the accident and injured a police sergeant and a constable near the roadblock.



The policemen, aged 49 and 54, are attached to the Polonnaruwa Police.



They are currently receiving treatment at the Polonnaruwa General Hospital and investigations are underway to find the tipper that escaped.