සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two police officers hospitalized after a tipper truck accident at the Habarana police roadblock

Thursday, 20 August 2020 - 13:02

Two+police+officers+hospitalized+after+a+tipper+truck+accident+at+the+Habarana+police+roadblock
Two police officers were injured when a tipper truck collided head on with an iron pipe at the Polonnaruwa - Habarana - Hatamuna police roadblock yesterday.

Police said the iron pipe had got dsilodged due to the accident and injured a police sergeant and a constable near the roadblock.

The policemen, aged 49 and 54, are attached to the Polonnaruwa Police.

They are currently receiving treatment at the Polonnaruwa General Hospital and investigations are underway to find the tipper that escaped. 

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.