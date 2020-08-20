Google+services+reported+to+be+down+around+the+world

Foreign media have reported that all Google services including Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, etc. have been down around the world.
However, Google has not yet issued any announcement in this regard.
Meanwhile, a discussion has taken place on various social media networks around the world by users who have been facing difficulties.
However, Google has not yet issued any announcement in this regard.
Meanwhile, a discussion has taken place on various social media networks around the world by users who have been facing difficulties.