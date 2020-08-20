Haliela residents suffering from dilapidated roads (video)





Road facilities are an essential factor in making people's lives more efficient.



But this news is about the people of several villages who live their daily lives with minimal road facilities was reported to us from the Haliela area in Badulla.



Haliela is the road between Mahawattegama and Hapuwatta to reach 8 villages including Alubogolla - Mudunpita.



It has taken about 7 years to repair this road, but it has been stopped halfway and the road is in a dilapidated condition.



Residents of the area allege that despite repeated requests from the authorities to repair the road, it has not been properly addressed.