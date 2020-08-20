සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The president outlines framework

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived at the Parliament for the ceremonial opening of the 9th Parliament.

Presenting of the government policy statement the President states the following;

Extracts -

Repeal 19th Ammendment 
Ammend electoral process 
One country one rule one law

Land deeds will be given to those who reside in Government land without proper ownership
Development of Rural hospitals

Palm oil plantations (Katu Pol) will be stopped completely
Restorations of lakes
Development of the tea trade
Committee consisting of experts to be appointed to look into Human Elephant Conflict

Tax incentives and policy to facilitate the development of Local industries to be continued
Development of pepper and export crops

Dairy to be developed
Organic food production
Promotion of organic fertilizer with a focus to developing organic vegetables to all in 10 years

All fisheries harbours to be developed and new ones to be built
Exploitation of the fisheries resources by foreign vessels to be stopped

