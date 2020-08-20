The+president+outlines+framework+

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived at the Parliament for the ceremonial opening of the 9th Parliament.



Presenting of the government policy statement the President states the following;



Extracts -



Repeal 19th Ammendment

Ammend electoral process

One country one rule one law



Land deeds will be given to those who reside in Government land without proper ownership

Development of Rural hospitals



Palm oil plantations (Katu Pol) will be stopped completely

Restorations of lakes

Development of the tea trade

Committee consisting of experts to be appointed to look into Human Elephant Conflict



Tax incentives and policy to facilitate the development of Local industries to be continued

Development of pepper and export crops



Dairy to be developed

Organic food production

Promotion of organic fertilizer with a focus to developing organic vegetables to all in 10 years



All fisheries harbours to be developed and new ones to be built

Exploitation of the fisheries resources by foreign vessels to be stopped