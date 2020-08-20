An+Army+soldier+injured+after+a+firearm+was+accidentally+triggered+at+the+police+station+

An Army soldier has been hospitalized today after being injured when a firearm of a police sergeant was fired accidentally at the Aluthgama Police Station.
Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne addressing a media briefing held in Colombo today stated that an Army soldier who had come to visit his father in police custody had been injured in the shooting.
