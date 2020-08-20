"It is the responsibility of the CEB as well as the Ministry to apologize to the people for the sudden power outage," Dullas Alahapperuma

The Minister of Power and Energy Dullas Alahapperuma states that it is the responsibility of the CEB as well as the Ministry to apologize to the people who were inconvenienced due to the recent power outage.



He was speaking at a special discussion held at the Ceylon Electricity Board today (20) regarding the measures to be taken to safeguard the security and stability of the power sector.



He stated that he hopes to take action after receiving the report of the seven member committee appointed to investigate the sudden power outage in the entire island.



The Minister pointed out that it is irresponsible to cause serious damage to the national economy and the lives of the people through personal mistakes and that avoiding such mistakes are an inalienable responsibility of the CEB.



Minister Dullas Alahapperuma also stated that he and the State Minister hope to implement the measures required for the betterment of the power sector without any hesitation.



Minister of Power and Energy Dullas Alahapperuma has instructed the relevant officials to take immediate action on power projects that have not been able to be implemented due to various reasons and to inform him immediately if there are any obstacles to do so.