A stock of 'Kush' worth Rs. 2.2 million seized by Customs at Katunayake (Photos)

Customs officers have seized a stock of cannabis worth Rs. 2.2 million called Kush.It has been revealed that the cannabis had been sent from the United States to the Katunayake Air Parcel Redemption Center.They were reportedly packed in biscuit packets and mobile phone shaped disinfectants.The Customs Media Spokesman further stated that the arrest was made based on the intelligence obtained by the Customs during the past few weeks.It is said that the officers of the Customs Narcotics Division have handed over the case to the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.