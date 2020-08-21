Ranil+and+Sagala+to+the+police+unit+of+the+commission+investigating+easter+attacks+today

Former Prime Minister, UNP leader Ranil Wickeremesinghe and former Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayake are scheduled to appear before the police investigation unit of the Presidential commission inquiring into the Easter Sunday attack.

Similarly Ruwan Wijewardhana who served as the State Defence Minister at the time of the attacks appeared before the Unit on 18th this month.

In addition, former President Maithripala Sirisena was informed on the 17th of this month to report to the police unit of the presidential commission inquiring into the Easter Sunday attack.

The former president has been summoned on 26th this month.