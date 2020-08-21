Focus+on+modernizing+the+school+curriculum

The Minister of Education Prof. G L Peiris states that steps will be taken to prepare a cabinet paper to modernize and develop the school curriculum in line with the present requirement.
The Minister stated this at a discussion held at the Ministry of Education yesterday with the principals of several major schools.
It is said that attention was also paid to provide text books for the Advanced Level.
The Minister stated this at a discussion held at the Ministry of Education yesterday with the principals of several major schools.
It is said that attention was also paid to provide text books for the Advanced Level.