The+public+utilities+commission+inspects+Kerewalapitiya+and+Norochcholai

The Director General of the Public Utilities Commission, Jayanath Herath noted that a team from the commission is to visit the Kerewalapitiya grid sub station and the Norochcholai power plant today in order to investigate into the blackout experienced last Monday islandwide.

He added that already an investigation has commenced internally into this black out.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Electricity board says that there will be no power cuts after today.

Owing to the Norochcholai power plant being inactive following the failure in the Kerawalapitiya grid sub station, power cuts were experienced island wide based on 4 zones from 6- 10 pm.

The CEB noted that the electricity generated by the Norochcholai power plant will be released to the main grid and therefore, power is expected to be provided continuously from tomorrow onwards without any disruptions.

However, the CEB Chairman stated last Wednesday that owing to an error, power supply was disrupted in the entire island.

This was while engaging in an observational visit at the Hatton – Polpitiya power plant.

Meanwhile a special discussion was held yesterday in order to take necessary steps to safeguard the electricity industry and to identify the challenges the industry is faced with for necessary solutions.

Minister of power Dullas Alhapperuma, state minister Duminda Dissanayake attended this meeting at the main office of the CEB.