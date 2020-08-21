Vote+on+account+to+parliament+today

The vote on account, for the government to settle expenditure from 1st of September for a period of 4 months is to be presented to parliament today.

It was decided that the vote on account will be informed to the parliamentarians through the order book via a standing order, during the party leaders meeting held yesterday.

Further the parliamentary communications department noted that the party leaders agreed to convene today and on the 27th and 28th of this month.

The new government's policy statement which was presented by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa yesterday is to be taken up for debate in parliament today.