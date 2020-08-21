26,121 on warrants have been arrested since June

Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne stated that 103651 persons have been arrested for various offenses including 26,121 warrant holders in special raids carried out since last June.



During the raids 298 firearms including 14 T-56 firearms were taken into police custody.



Meanwhile, a consignment of cannabis worth Rs. 2.2 million packed in three parcels was seized by the Customs at the Katunayake Airport yesterday, These were sent from the United States.



It has been revealed that no one has arrived at the airport to receive the parcels.



Meanwhile, police arrested two suspects yesterday for allegedly trying to extort Rs. 500,000 from a jewelery shop in the Pettah area, claiming to be a relative of an underworld gang leader. They were arrested while taking Rs 5000 as an advance.