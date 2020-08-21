සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

SLFP to hold an election for new appointments to the party

Friday, 21 August 2020 - 8:20

A meeting of the Central Committee of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party was held yesterday afternoon.

It is said that the meeting held at the party headquarters lasted for about two and a half hours.

The future activities of the party and the last general election were discussed at length.

According to party sources, the Central Committee meeting held yesterday also focused on holding an election for the new appointments to several posts in the party after the anniversary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party which falls on September 02.

The Secretary General of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, Minister of State Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that the Central Committee has also agreed to appoint a committee to submit proposals regarding the new constitution.

Meanwhile, Parliamentarian Shantha Bandara has informed the Central Committee yesterday that he has decided to resign from the post of Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Youth Front.

However, it has been decided to appoint a new chairman for the Youth Front after the party anniversary.

