100 million at risk of being driven to extreme poverty due to Corona - WHO

Friday, 21 August 2020 - 8:35

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than 100 million people worldwide may have been driven into extreme poverty.

World Bank President David Malpass warned on  Thursday “that number could go higher” if the pandemic worsens or drags on.

He has further stated that the situation makes it “imperative” that creditors reduce the amount of debt held by poor countries at risk, going beyond the commitment to suspend debt payments. 

However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat extreme poverty.

Advanced economies in the Group of 20 already have committed to suspending debt payments from the poorest nations through the end of the year, and there is growing support for extending that moratorium into next year amid a pandemic that’s killed nearly 800,000 people and sickened more than 25 million worldwide.

The World Bank also plans to provide $ 160 billion in financial assistance to 100 countries affected by the global pandemic, by June next year.


