Cargo+operations+at+Mattala+Airport+on+a+daily+basis

The General Manager of Mattala Airport Upul Kalansuriya states that they plan to operate cargo operations on a daily basis in the future.



He further stated that the relevant activities are being carried out by the airport and the airlines.



The first cargo plane carrying local fruits and vegetables from Mattala Airport left for Oman on the 16th.



That stock included about 3371 kilos of vegetables and fruits.



Accordingly, the General Manager of the Mattala Airport Upul Kalansuriya further stated that the cargo will be handled at the airport in the future as well.