Woman+arrested+for+heroin+trafficking+in+Colombo

Police have arrested a woman who had been involved in heroin trafficking in Borella and Nugegoda for some time.



The 31-year-old woman from Borella was arrested by the Thalangama Police during a special raid in the Kalapaluwawa area last night.



The police stated that nearly 200 grams of heroin in her possession and Rs. 30,000 earned from the heroin trafficking were also taken into custody.



Also, another person was arrested with heroin during a special operation carried out by the Colombo Crimes Division in the Grandpass - Thotalanga area last night.



The suspect is a 40 year old resident of Colombo 14.