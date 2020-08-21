The father who met with a tragic accident on his daughter's wedding day (video)

An unfortunate incident has been reported in the Dummalasuriya area where a father was killed in a fatal accident after being hit by a lorry on his daughter's wedding day.



The accident took place in the Dummalasuriya Bibiladeniya area.



The deceased has been identified as a 70 year old resident of the area.



The victim had been traveling with his daughter to the beauty parlor when the accident had taken place.



Relatives say he was eagerly workign for his daughter's wedding and was looking forward to bringing his daughter after she was dressed up.



The driver of the lorry has been arrested in connection with the incident.



Dummalasuriya Police have commenced further investigations into the accident.







