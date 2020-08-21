Rajawasala - One stop place to buy state merchandise and products

The Ministry of Trade has focused on initiating a new program to enable the purchasing of commercial products belonging to state institutions from a single location.



Addressing a media briefing held in Colombo yesterday, the Minister of Trade Dr. Bandula Gunawardena stated that it has been decided to establish a network of shops under the name of Rajawasala covering all districts of the country.



The first phase will be launched near the Fort Railway Station and at the Narahenpita Special Economic Zone.