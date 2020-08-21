North+Korean+leader+Kim+Jong-un+delegates+authority+to+his+sister+

However, South Korea's spy agency has been wrong about North Korea in the past.



South Korean intelligence says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has handed over a number of government responsibilities to his sister Kim Yo-jong.They have further stated that although Kim Jong-un is still the most powerful leader in North Korea, he has given more powers to his sister in order to reduce the pressure on him.A new role assigned to Kim Yo-jong is to formulate North Korean policies regarding the United States and South Korea.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has delegated more responsibilities to his aides, including his sister Kim Yo-jong, South Korea's spy agency claims.