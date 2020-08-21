Medical scientists warn that unregulated coronavirus antibody tests could put people at risk.



The British Royal Institution of Diagnosis has also sent a letter to the country's Secretary of Health.



They point out that there should be strict restrictions on the direct release of coronavirus antibody kits to the public.



None of the antibody tests against the coronavirus are officially approved in the UK, but many such tests are available.



It is not yet confirmed whether the Antibodies that build up in the body against the coronavirus can prevent a second infection.



