"Come see me again one day" the request of little Avishka who made news in social media (Video)

Recently, Hiru went to the home to find out about a 12-year-old boy named Kavishka living in Ragama who attracted a lot of attention on social media.



"Everyone calls me crazy. I like to go to school. The children at school ostracized me, scolded me. I like to play, but no one wants to play with me," he said. .



This son's name is Avishka Nayanajith.



12 year old Avishka has stopped schooling.



That is because of the labeling by the society that he has low mental development.



The country came to know that Avishka did not have such a limitation because the country came to know about his skills through social media.



Avishka, who was born in poverty, lives with his ailing mother and grandmother, who is struggling to make ends meet.



In the face of the recent heavy rains, water flowed through Avishka's little house, bringing tears to the eyes of little Avishka.

"I sleep on the floor of this room..when it rains water comes in from outside to the house..then I can't sleep..I put in concrete here..now water does not come into the room."



It was anengineer who handed over two buckets of concrete to little Avishka, when he realized that even though the child was marginalized from society stating that he had less brain development than the other children. ..but the engineer realised that he had exceptional skill.



We were also able to talk to Shamal Thilan Thushara, the engineer who was working on a road construction project behind Avishka's house.



'' Avishka came to me and asked if I could get a concrete bucket .. I gave it .. he came back and asked for more concrete .. At that time I asked him why concrete .. Water is coming to my bedroom .. I am taking concrete to put near the door. So I told my son to take the concrete.



Engineer Shamal Thilan Thushara further told us about Avishka.



"I found out about this child later..that's when I found out that he does not go to school..some people marginalize him ... but he is a very intelligent child."



That being said, engineer Shamal Thilan Thushara finally told us that he had added his experience of Avishka to the face book to let the whole country know that there could be many more such children.



Avishka can also sing quite well.



But because he missed school, he cannot read and write as well as other children his age.



Avishka has a strong desire to go to school, but on the one hand, he and his grandmother said that the authorities at the school where he last visited did not take proper care of him.



On the other hand, Avishka's mother and grandmother do not have the resources to send Avishka to school.



Due to this and the uncertainty that Avishka will not be accepted back from school, the school option is currently closed for this child.



They have lost the house where Avishka used to live, in the highway construction project.



After that the government has given them a small compensation.



That is how they came to live in Ragama Hinkenda area.



We also met a young man from a family who helps Avishka. He is Nilantha Roshan, a resident of Heenkenda, Ragama.



"Avishka often takes three meals a day at our house. I do not see much difference between the other children and Avishka. This son has been treated unfairly by the society. However, it is difficult for us to take care of him every day."



That said, he made a request to everyone who comes to see Avishka these days, stating not to forget this child.



"Come see me again one day" was the request made by little Avishka to us.



