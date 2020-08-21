12-member+Parliamentary+Select+Committee+appointed+

A 12-member Parliamentary Select Committee chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has been appointed to serve in the first session of the Ninth Parliament.



Accordingly Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Dinesh Gunawardena, Johnston Fernando, Douglas Devananda, Dallas Alahapperuma, Wimal Weerawansa and Prasanna Ranatunga are members of the committee from the ruling party.



In addition, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella and MPs Gayantha Karunatilake, Rauf Hakeem, Vijitha Herath and Selvam Adekkalanadan have been appointed to the PSC, according to the Parliamentary Communications Department.