Former minister of Law and Order Sagala Rathnayake arrived at the Presidential Commission probing the Easter Sunday attacks this morning.



He was summoned to make a statement with regard to the ongoing investigations in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks.

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was also informed to appear before the commission today.

But Ranil Wickremesinghe has written to the commission and requested the commission to give him an permission to come on August 31 instead.