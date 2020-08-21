Mangala, Malik and Sumanthiran before the commission of political victimisation.

Former ministers Mangala Samaraweera, Malik Samarawickrama and MP M.A Sumanthiran arrived at the Presidential Commission probing the political victimization this morning.

The trio was summoned before the commission to make statements with regard to a complaint made by former secretary of the Economic Development ministry Dr Nihal Jayawardana.

At the same time, notice has been issued on UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe to appear before the commission on September 4th.

In addition, the commission issued notices today on Former Minister Sarath Fonseka, Rauff Hakeem, TNA Leader R Sampanthan and Committee secretary Ananda Wijepala ordering them to appear before the commission on September 9th or 11th.

A senior officer of the commission stated that the notices were issued again under Article 16 of the Commission as they did not appear before the commission today.

Meanwhile, former minister Rajitha Senarathna arrived at the commission by-mistake.

The MP was asked to return by the commission officials later.